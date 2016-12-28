NEWS

Woman hit, killed in north Raleigh
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police said a pedestrian was fatally injured when she was struck by a car on Bland Road in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in north Raleigh.

It happened shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Bland Road just north of Ollie Street.

One car and one pedestrian were involved. Police confirmed the 43-year-old woman was killed but did not yet release a name.

Apartment residents in the area told an ABC11 crew that they fear the victim may have been their downstairs neighbor. They said she goes for walks sometimes, and left earlier Tuesday but never returned.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop after the incident.

No charges have been filed.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspedestrian struckRaleigh
Load Comments
NEWS
Man charged in death of NCCU senior
Authorities Detain Tunisian Man Suspected of Helping Alleged Berlin Attacker
Russian officials admit to 'institutional conspiracy' in doping of hundreds of Olympic athletes
Warrant: Truck left running before it killed 5-year-old
Realtor warns you to watch out for rental scam
More News
Top Stories
Warrant: Truck left running before it killed 5-year-old
Deputy picks up pieces after home burns down Christmas Eve
Truck crash takes out power to more than a thousand
Cam Newton fulfills Christmas wish for sick 10-year-old
Kitten rides under hood of pickup for 600 miles
Actress, yoga teacher missing since Christmas found dead in D.C.
Realtor warns you to watch out for rental scam
Show More
Cooper team reveals details for governor's swearing-in
Family still searching for answers in murder of pastor
Cross Creek Mall reopens with teen restrictions
Raleigh woman killed in Nash County highway wreck
Woman murdered, teen girl held captive, NC deputies say
More News
Top Video
Deputy picks up pieces after home burns down Christmas Eve
Cam Newton fulfills Christmas wish for sick 10-year-old
Kitten rides under hood of pickup for 600 miles
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scout pack
More Video