Woman hurt when vehicle slams through wall of apartment

BURLINGTON --A North Carolina woman is hurting and can't return home after a neighbor's vehicle rolled down a hill and crashed through the wall of her apartment.
Police in Burlington say 27-year-old Shauneen Roy didn't suffer life threatening injuries Sunday when the car crashed into the apartment where she lives alone.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Police say neighbor Galina Hester was backing from a parking space when her vehicle malfunctioned and she went crashing down an embankment and into Roy's apartment.
Police say the 57-year-old driver wasn't impaired and there were no charges.