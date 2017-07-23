NEWS

Woman hurt when vehicle slams through wall of apartment

(Credit: J.J. Murphy/WGHP)

BURLINGTON --
A North Carolina woman is hurting and can't return home after a neighbor's vehicle rolled down a hill and crashed through the wall of her apartment.

Police in Burlington say 27-year-old Shauneen Roy didn't suffer life threatening injuries Sunday when the car crashed into the apartment where she lives alone.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police say neighbor Galina Hester was backing from a parking space when her vehicle malfunctioned and she went crashing down an embankment and into Roy's apartment.

Police say the 57-year-old driver wasn't impaired and there were no charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscar crashwoman injurednorth carolina newsBurlington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Grim details emerge as father is charged with murdering his 13-year-old son
'Horrific' human-trafficking incident not an isolated event, officials say
Trump in Twitter tirade blasts 'leak' on Sessions and notes presidential power to pardon
Trump lawyer says it's open question whether president could pardon himself
More News
Top Stories
Thunderstorms damage church, home in the Triangle
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Coast Guard rescues 5 from Topsail Island
Wake County fire kills 2 pets, displaces family of 5
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
Show More
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case
Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos