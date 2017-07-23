Woman hurt when vehicle slams through wall of apartment

A North Carolina woman is hurting and can't return home after a neighbor's vehicle rolled down a hill and crashed through the wall of her apartment.Police in Burlington say 27-year-old Shauneen Roy didn't suffer life threatening injuries Sunday when the car crashed into the apartment where she lives alone.Police say neighbor Galina Hester was backing from a parking space when her vehicle malfunctioned and she went crashing down an embankment and into Roy's apartment.Police say the 57-year-old driver wasn't impaired and there were no charges.