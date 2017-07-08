NEWS

Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40 east of Benson

Tina Medlin (Credit: Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman is in critical condition after an armed confrontation with a trooper and a Johnston County deputy on Interstate 40 east of Benson Saturday morning.

The incident began just after 6:30 a.m. when the Highway Patrol and Johnston County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes.

In recorded radio traffic, a dispatcher tells officers that witnesses are reporting they approached the wrecked SUV and a woman inside had a gun and said she wanted to kill herself.

The first officers on the scene found a woman lying on the highway with the gun.

"Shots fired! Shots fired!" an officer is heard yelling in the recorded radio traffic.

As trooper J.L Taylor approached her, an armed confrontation ensued.

The female, Tina Medlin, 50, was transported to Wake Medical Center where she is currently in critical condition.

ABC11 has learned a previous statement issued by the NCHP saying Medlin had "succumbed to her injuries" was incorrect.

Pictures from the scene showed the wrecked SUV on the shoulder with most of its doors open.



The entire area was roped off with crime tape.

Agents with the SBI were seen collecting evidence.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office and the Highway Patrol said Taylor and deputy Taylor Davis have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.

The westbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for hours because of the investigation. They reopened around 1:30 p.m.



The State Bureau of Investigtion is asking for any witnesses to call them at 1 (800) 334-3000.
