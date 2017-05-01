Woman killed in Durham motorcycle crash identified

The Durham Police Department says a woman died Sunday night when she lost control of a motorcycle pulling a trailer.Investigators said 65-year-old Lena Staton Bryan of Franklinton was heading east on U.S. 70 Bypass and was taking the Holloway Street/NC 98 exit just after 6 p.m. when the trailer she was towing behind a Honda Goldwing Trike flipped over, causing her to lose control of the bike.Bryan was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.