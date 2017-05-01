  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Woman killed in Durham motorcycle crash identified

EMBED </>More News Videos

A fatal accident closed the exit ramp from U.S. 70 East to N.C. 98 for several hours Sunday night. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department says a woman died Sunday night when she lost control of a motorcycle pulling a trailer.

Investigators said 65-year-old Lena Staton Bryan of Franklinton was heading east on U.S. 70 Bypass and was taking the Holloway Street/NC 98 exit just after 6 p.m. when the trailer she was towing behind a Honda Goldwing Trike flipped over, causing her to lose control of the bike.

Bryan was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Report a Typo
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscar accidenttraffic accidentDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
16-year-old accused of stabbing, throwing bleach at teen
White House 'looked at' changing libel laws
20-year-old drowns at Jordan Lake, authorities say
1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting
More News
Top Stories
NC DMV will now produce 'REAL IDs'
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
16-year-old accused of stabbing, throwing bleach at teen
NC State police looking for suspect who grabbed woman
Report reveals hidden horror of sex assaults in schools
Man, woman shot outside Raleigh apartment
Man accused of trying to record people in bookstore bathroom
Show More
Corps to release more water from Falls Lake
1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting
Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather today
Raleigh restaurant sings "F the Police," officers say
Man shot in Johnston County
More News
Top Video
NC State police looking for suspect who grabbed woman
Man and pregnant woman pulled from floodwaters
Man accused of trying to record people in bookstore bathroom
Corps to release more water from Falls Lake
More Video