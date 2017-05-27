NEWS

Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed in a crash on Hay Street in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fayetteville late Friday night, police said.

Police said around 10:07 p.m., a white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Hay Street. The driver entered the Robeson Street intersection, left the roadway, and struck a light pole.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Lakina P. Alford, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

Alford died at the hospital.

The FPD's Traffic Unit is actively investigating the vehicle crash and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiesFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump team planning post-trip retool to address Russia fallout
The GOP health bill's Medicaid cuts could leave millions of women uninsured
VA State Police trooper shot, suspect manhunt ongoing
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'imminent'
Lawyer: Kushner stands ready to talk to investigators
More News
Top Stories
VA State Police trooper shot, suspect manhunt ongoing
Lawyer: Kushner stands ready to talk to investigators
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter's security adviser, dead at 89
Your pool not open this weekend? This may be why
2 young children found dead in hot car in Texas
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 19
Show More
6 people implicated in rash of Wayne County break-ins
Officials: Man pulled from water in Johnston Co has died
Durham Police seek help solving business armed robbery
Feds: Man tried to bite flight attendant, jumped from plane
Former Durham student deported after struggle to stay
More News
Top Video
Field of honor a breathtaking Memorial Day reminder
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 19
2 young children found dead in hot car in Texas
Your pool not open this weekend? This may be why
More Video