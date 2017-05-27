Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fayetteville late Friday night, police said.
Police said around 10:07 p.m., a white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Hay Street. The driver entered the Robeson Street intersection, left the roadway, and struck a light pole.
The driver, identified as 42-year-old Lakina P. Alford, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.
Alford died at the hospital.
The FPD's Traffic Unit is actively investigating the vehicle crash and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
