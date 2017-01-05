  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Woman killed in Raleigh Falls of Neuse Road crash

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Multiple lanes of Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh were closed after a fatal crash at Ravenscroft Drive south of I-540. Both southbound lanes closed and one northbound lane closed following the wreck.

On Thursday evening, Raleigh Police confirmed a woman who was driving one of the vehicles involved had been killed in the crash.

Pictures from Chopper 11 HD showed a pickup truck and an SUV were involved. Both had heavy damage.



Neither the driver nor a passenger in the other vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.


The investigation remains ongoing,

The road has since reopened.

Get the latest breaking news on the ABC11 News App
Related Topics:
newscrashRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Democrats Call For Ethics Investigation Into Trump Nominee Stock Trading
Sears and Macy's Set to Close Hundreds of Stores
Former CIA Director Leaves Trump Transition Team
News Digest for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
More News
Top Stories
Winter storm warning issued ahead of expected snow
Governor Roy Cooper's inauguration postponed
Leesville parents say fights happen frequently
Sleds a hot commodity as snow talk heats up
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
Troopers ID 2 men killed in Durham Freeway crash
Cooper names Hooks as Secretary of Public Safety
Show More
Court delays law that takes power from Governor Cooper
Fire extinguished on platform in Gulf of Mexico
Crews battle Fayetteville house fire; dog rescued
Police: Mom killed baby with phone charger cord
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
More Photos