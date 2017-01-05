Woman killed in Raleigh Falls of Neuse Road crash

Multiple lanes of Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh were closed after a fatal crash at Ravenscroft Drive south of I-540. Both southbound lanes closed and one northbound lane closed following the wreck.On Thursday evening, Raleigh Police confirmed a woman who was driving one of the vehicles involved had been killed in the crash.Pictures from Chopper 11 HD showed a pickup truck and an SUV were involved. Both had heavy damage.Neither the driver nor a passenger in the other vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.The investigation remains ongoing,The road has since reopened.