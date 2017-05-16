A woman has told police in South Carolina that a man was shot to death while they were having sex in a van.North Charleston police told local media that officers were called to a shooting Friday night and found a van backed into a house, with a man slumped over the steering wheel and a woman standing outside.A police report released Monday says she told officers that she and 34-year-old Ladontes Miller of North Charleston were having sex when someone came up beside the van and shot Miller.A man who lives in the area told police he heard a single gunshot.Police said the woman's hands, face and dress were covered in blood. She told officers she had just smoked crack.No arrests have been reported.