Woman: Man killed while having sex in van in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
A woman has told police in South Carolina that a man was shot to death while they were having sex in a van.

North Charleston police told local media that officers were called to a shooting Friday night and found a van backed into a house, with a man slumped over the steering wheel and a woman standing outside.

A police report released Monday says she told officers that she and 34-year-old Ladontes Miller of North Charleston were having sex when someone came up beside the van and shot Miller.

A man who lives in the area told police he heard a single gunshot.

Police said the woman's hands, face and dress were covered in blood. She told officers she had just smoked crack.

No arrests have been reported.

