Woman nearly hit by train in New Zealand

New Zealand woman has to run to safety.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand --
Surveillance video from New Zealand shows a woman coming inches from being hit by a train.

She is seen crossing the tracks despite warning lights on a pedestrian walkway showing a train was coming.
