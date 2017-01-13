NEWS

Woman gets probation for rape of daughter's teen boyfriend
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend has been sentenced to probation.

By RANDALL CHASE
DOVER, Del. --
A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend has been sentenced to probation.

A judge sentenced 46-year-old Elaine B. Goodman of Dover on Thursday.

Goodman, who pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape, also was ordered to complete sexual disorders counseling and register as a sex offender.

The attorney general's office declined to comment on the sentence.

Goodman was arrested after Smyrna police received a report in March 2015 alleging an inappropriate relationship between Goodman and the boy.

Goodman was charged with third-degree rape, fourth-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact, and sexual solicitation of a child.
Related Topics:
newsrapesentencingteenchildren
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Break-in brings SWAT response at Raleigh's Cameron Village
Correctional officer's daughter accidentally shoots, kills son
Lady Liberty has new face on anniversary coin
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
More News
Top Stories
Prosecutor: Man admitted to attacking teen with machete
Shots fired outside Cary aquatic center
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
Pedestrian killed in Cumberland County hit-and-run
Moore Co. man accused of sexually exploiting children
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Truck slams into pole, impacting traffic in Fayettville
Show More
Correctional officer's daughter accidentally shoots, kills son
Tainted heroin blamed in at least three Cary deaths
Program offers Wake, Durham homebuyers assistance
Break-in brings SWAT response at Raleigh's Cameron Village
Roxboro woman charged with DWI in crash with baby in car
More News
Top Video
Student attacked with machete in front of an Apex home
Shots fired outside Cary aquatic center
Program offers Wake, Durham homebuyers assistance
Aww! One pound dog adopted from shelter
More Video