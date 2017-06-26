Woman robbed of car at gunpoint in Durham

The Durham Police Department is trying to identify a man who robbed a woman of her car at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.The victim said she was putting things in her car while her two children were buckling themselves in at the Quality Mart on Presidential Drive when an armed man approached just before 2 p.m.He ordered them all out of the car at gunpoint and then started to drive away while a five-year-old girl was still in the car. Her mother was able to grab her by the leg and pull her to safety.The woman told officers there were several items in the stolen car, including a gun, a money order, cash and a phone. The car, a gray Nissan Altima, was located later Sunday at the intersection of Appling Way and Lumley Road. The Altima had been left running, but it was unoccupied.The suspect was described as a black or Hispanic male, 20 to 20 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slender build. He had two teardrops tattooed under his left eye and he was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a black winter hat and a blue hospital mask.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.