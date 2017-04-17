NEWS

Woman says Asheville man raped her, held her captive for days

Benjamin Brown is charged with assault on a female (CREDIT: Buncombe County Detention Facility)

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An Asheville man faces multiple charges after a woman claims he beat and raped her while holding her against her will in his apartment for several days, WLOS reports.

Benjamin David Brown, 40, is charged with assault on a female, felony assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The accuser says that Brown, whom she describes as her boyfriend, held her against her will in his apartment for three days. During that time she claims he raped her multiple times.

The woman told police that when she tried to call for help but Brown took away her cell phones, destroyed them, and assaulted her.

She also alleges that Brown beat her with a croquet mallet, hit her with a knife handle, and kicked her in the head and side.

The accuser states that two men who were in the apartment at the time and witnessed the assault.

Documents say that while inside the apartment, officers saw loose pills and drug paraphernalia. An arrest warrant indicates the presence of syringes and a glass pipe as well.

Online records indicate Brown was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center.

