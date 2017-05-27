NEWS

Woman says co-worker stole her nude photos off her cellphone

Robert Helsdon (Credit: Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

GASTONIA, North Carolina --
A man who police say stole naked photos of a co-worker from her cellphone has been charged under North Carolina's revenge porn law.

The 23-year-old woman told The Gaston Gazette she allowed 22-year-old Robert Helsdon to borrow her phone May 11 to download music.

She says he also downloaded the intimate photos she had taken for her husband.

The woman says she found out what Helsdon did after her friend who was dating Helsdon found the photos and confronted her.

The woman says she won't allow anyone else to touch her phone again and is deleting any intimate photos she takes for her husband after he sees them.

The newspaper says it couldn't reach Helsdon and didn't know if he had a lawyer.

