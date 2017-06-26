KNOXVILLE, Tennessee --What kind of swimsuit is too revealing for a family-friendly swimming pool? That's a question at an apartment complex in Tennessee, where one woman said she was kicked out because of her swimsuit.
Tori Jenkins is making national headlines for her pink bathing suit that she said was apparently too inappropriate for her apartment's swimming pool.
"She basically told me that if I didn't have kids, I wouldn't understand," Jenkins told WATE. "If her kids were at the pool she wouldn't want me in that swimsuit, how inappropriate I looked, and then she told me that there were a lot of teenage boys at the complex that I don't need to be exciting."
The Smoky Crossing Apartments gave her options to either change her swimsuit, put shorts on, or leave the pool.
"Tori was accused of wearing a 'thong bathing suit' and told there were complaints about the way she dressed after roughly three minutes tops of us arriving there," said her fiancé Tyler Newman in a Facebook post.
Jenkins and Newman went to the apartment leasing office to talk to someone privately about the incident. Newman said an employee suggested that they take photos of Jenkins in her bathing suit to better understand why someone people have concerns.
"She was told that her body because it's built more curvy than others, is 'too inappropriate' for children to be around," said Newman. "She was told 'there are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don't need to excite them.'"
Jenkins said the entire situation was humiliating.
"It was just really degrading overall," said Jenkins. "I left crying and just went home."
The apartment complex released a statement:
"Smoky Crossing is a welcoming family community. Multiple residents within our community complained and expressed concerns regarding Ms. Jenkins' swimwear. In accordance with our pool policies, which are posted near the swimming area, one of our leasing consultants requested Ms. Jenkinss wrap a towel around herself when she was walking around the pool.
Ms. Jenkins was never asked to leave the pool. In addition, our leasing agent did not state that Ms. Jenkins swimwear would 'excite teenage boys.'
Ms. Jenkins and Mr. Newman are valued members of our community. However, we feel it is inappropriate to equate requesting Ms. Jenkins to cover up with sexual harassment or 'rape culture.' Smoky Crossing denounces harassment in all forms."