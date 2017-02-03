Woman shot near downtown Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Durham Police Department said a woman was shot in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
It happened Thursday evening. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police are searching for suspects.
The case remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
