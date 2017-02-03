Woman shot near downtown Durham

The Durham Police Department said a woman was shot in the 500 block of Liberty Street.It happened Thursday evening. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.Police are searching for suspects.The case remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.