Woman shot while driving on Hwy 70 in Durham

A driver was rushed to the hospital after being shot while driving down US-70 in Durham.It happened just before midnight Monday on Highway 70 near Holloway Street.Police tell ABC11 that the woman was shot in the leg, but was able to pull over and go into the nearby Budget Inn for help.She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police have not released further details surrounding the shooting, but did say the suspect was driving a white car.