NEWS

Woman shot while driving on Hwy 70 in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman shot in the leg while driving on Hwy 70

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A driver was rushed to the hospital after being shot while driving down US-70 in Durham.

It happened just before midnight Monday on Highway 70 near Holloway Street.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police tell ABC11 that the woman was shot in the leg, but was able to pull over and go into the nearby Budget Inn for help.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released further details surrounding the shooting, but did say the suspect was driving a white car.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Military plane from Cherry Point crashes in Mississippi
Marine Corps plane crashes in Mississippi, 16 dead
Ex-Penn State frat member's text: 'I don't want to go to jail for this'
Soldier arrested on terror charges in Hawaii, FBI says
More News
Top Stories
Military plane from Cherry Point crashes in Mississippi
I-Team: Sky's the limit for NC's budding hemp industry
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
Raleigh talks police body cams, hears resident concerns
Mom furious after train car flips over, injures family
What's 'dripping'? The I-Team Investigates
Chapel Hill approves partial brunch bill
Show More
Chapel Hill, Raleigh top NC's most expensive zip codes
Suspect breaks into NC police man's home, steals weapons
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
Fighting for daughter, NC pastor walking to DC
Cats found dead, malnourished in Cumberland County home
More News
Top Video
Military plane from Cherry Point crashes in Mississippi
I-Team: Sky's the limit for NC's budding hemp industry
Raleigh talks police body cams, hears resident concerns
Suspect breaks into NC police man's home, steals weapons
More Video