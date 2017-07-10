Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery

Authorities in Cumberland County are trying to identify a woman wanted in connection with an assault and attempted robbery at an Interstate 95 rest area on Jun 25th.

Authorities in Cumberland County are trying to identify a woman wanted in connection with an assault and attempted robbery at an Interstate 95 rest area last month.On June 25 around 11 p.m., a family reported to authorities that they stopped at the I-95 southbound rest area to use the restroom and stretch when one of the female victims was attacked.The victim was in the restroom washing her hands, when she was approached from behind by an unknown woman who stuck an object into the small of the victim's back.The woman said, "Give me your bag," but deputies said the victim was not sure what the woman had said, so she turned around and asked, "What did you say?" The woman then repeated, "Give me your bag."As the victim turned, she saw the woman holding a pocket knife.The suspect then pushed the victim to the ground and the pair struggled over the purse.During the struggle, the victim was cut on the left hand with the knife.She screamed and the suspect ran out the restroom.As the suspect ran out, she was confronted by the victim's daughter and husband.Authorities said the daughter then snatched her mother's purse from the suspect.The man and daughter were not injured.The suspect was described as a white woman with blonde shoulder length hair pulled into a ponytail.Authorities said she appeared to be in her mid-20s or mid-30s, about 5'5 tall and was last seen wearing black-colored jeans and a blue or black-colored short-sleeve shirt.Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500, or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-tips (8477).