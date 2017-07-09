NEWS

Woman says argument over chicken nuggets leads to attack at a Greensboro Wendy's

Wendy's fast food chain chicken nuggets (Credit: WGHP)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
Instead of getting her value meal and extra chicken nuggets, a Greensboro woman says she got a knot on the back of the head and a sprained neck, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

WGHP reports, Carla Dunlap says she was assaulted on June 28 at the Wendy's at 913 Summit Ave. after an argument between her and another customer.

Dunlap said she saw a female employee place a paper bag on top of a garbage bin with cooked chicken nuggets. She told someone, who she was speaking with on her cell phone, that she was going to take a picture and send it to corporate.

"The girl in front of me heard me and she started arguing with me," said Dunlap, claiming that the female employee and the woman she argued with knew each other. "We started going on and on and things got heated."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Dunlap claims she and the woman continued to argue when a second male employee came from behind the counter, punched her in the back of the head, and put her in a choke hold.

With her grandson yelling in fear, another store employee pulled the man off of her, and Dunlap and the 7-year-old boy got away.

Greensboro police spoke with Dunlap but did not make an arrest.

The man accused in the attack was fired, said Karis Kizine, employee relations director with NPC International, the company that runs the franchise.

Kizine would not identify the man or say when he was fired.

Dunlap said she is considering suing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsassaultnorth carolina newsbuzzworthyGreensboro
Load Comments
NEWS
1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Cincinnati-area home
Man killed in Raleigh stabbing
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Donald Trump Jr.: Russian attorney offered info on Hillary Clinton during campaign
More News
Top Stories
Triangle residents take advantage of 'brunch bill'
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"
Shifting sand could determine ownership of new island
Man dies after crashing propane loaded car into ex's home
3-year-old battling cancer gets triple organ transplant
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
Show More
NC leaders remain hopeful for full Lumbee recognition
Man killed in Raleigh stabbing
NC mom furious after killed son's autopsy is delayed
Woman, animals killed after crash into SPCA building
Cary Football Food Drive hopes to collect 2,000 cans
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos