  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: President Donald Trump welcomes Colombia's president to the White House
NEWS

Massachusetts police arrest woman with bearded dragon in bra

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say woman was drunk and had a lizard in her bra (KTRK)

TAUNTON, Massachusetts --
Police in Taunton, Massachusetts, shared a bizarre incident on their Facebook page involving a woman who had a lizard in her bra.

Police said they responded to a car accident on May 15 just before 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they approached 39-year-old Amy Rebello-McCarthy and her male passenger, 22-year-old Marvin K. Kyewalyanga, who allegedly had been drinking.

"When they approached her, she began laughing and didn't feel the crash was that serious. She was slurring her words and at times drooling," police said.

Police said Kyewalyanga was standing by the vehicle smoking a cigarette, near where gas was leaking.

"He couldn't recall his first or last name as he slurred his way through the conversation. He was feeling a little antsy and decided to move away from the vehicle," police said.

Officers then noticed part of a semi-automatic weapon tucked in the rear of his waistband.

"The male party was taken to the ground and handcuffed. The gun was removed from his waist," police said.

Officers said Rebello-McCarthy was speeding, hit at least six mailboxes, slammed into a parked vehicle in the driveway of a home and wiped out the homeowner's new well cover.

While officers were driving the two to the police department, Rebello-McCarthy told them that she had a bearded dragon lizard in her bra.

"The bearded dragon lizard was transferred to the Taunton Police Department and turned over to the Animal Control officer. It faces no charges at this time," police joked on their Facebook page.

Rebello-McCarthy was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, driving to endanger and marked lane violation.

Kyewalyanga's gun turned out to be an airsoft replica. He was placed in protective custody.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrimedwianimal newsbizarre
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US aircraft strikes pro-Assad forces in Syria
Pence maintains he was unaware of Flynn's lobbying ties during transition
Senate intel chair backtracks on claim Flynn won't honor subpoena
Woman killed, 22 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes is dead
More News
Top Stories
Mebane man accused of threatening judge on social media
Dozens of Bloods members arrested in NC gang crackdown
Car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole
Your devices are listening, and saving...
Alleged Chapel Hill flasher arrested
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
Show More
Medical examiner: Soundgarden singer committed suicide
Man accused of shooting 10-year-old goes before judge
IKEA is coming! Company announces potential Cary store
Senator Burr says Flynn hasn't responded to subpoena
Fayetteville man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault
More News
Top Video
Man accused of shooting 10-year-old goes before judge
Former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died
Watch: WWII bomb detonated in Britain
VIDEO: Parents fight in seats at high school graduation
More Video