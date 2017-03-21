NEWS

Woman's body found near Spring Lake

Death Investigation underway after woman's body found in the Carolina Sands Mobile Home Park off Highway 210 Tuesday morning. (ABC11 Reporter Morgan Norwood)

SPRING LAKE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A death investigation is underway near Spring Lake after a woman's body was found Tuesday morning.

The unidentified woman was discovered in the Carolina Sands Mobile Home Park off Highway 210.

The incident is still being classified as a death investigation, however, several homicide detectives were at the scene.

Right now, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has not released the woman's name.

ABC11 spoke with a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, who said she knew the woman well.

She said they both used to work at Tigers Pizza and Subs down the street.

According to the neighbor, the woman leaves behind two children, ages 12 and 15.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.

