Fayetteville woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
The robbery happened at Total Insurance Center in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A normal day of business for employees and customers at Total Insurance Center on Thursday turned into a day that they'll never forget.

But it was the bravery of one customer that helped keep everyone alive

Michelle Chantre didn't sleep much last night.

"And it's just going to bother me," she said Friday. "It's bothered me since last night."

Chantre came to speak with an insurance agent about her son's stolen car, instead she silently begged for her life as she stared down the barrel of a gun.



"He told me not to move and I said 'dude, I'm barely breathing,' " she recalled.

It was Chantre's relaxed demeanor that helped calm a terrified and pregnant employee.

"We're all lucky to be alive especially the girl having a baby," Chantre said. "She told me you're the one that calmed me down. I looked at her, 'stop, you're pregnant."

Chantre said that even though her material items can be replaced, she wants the crooks to think twice before robbing someone else.

"I'm just disappointed because I have a son his age," she said. "How would you feel if it were your mom, girlfriend or someone close to you?"

Police are searching for those suspects. They're described as two black men in their 20s. Police say they fled in a white SUV with shiny rims.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
