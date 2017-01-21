Women descend on Raleigh, DC to push back against new president

NC Congressman @DPrice4Congress meets with women before march in downtown Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Nb6Mh0RLOY — Dearon Smith (@Dearon_Smith) January 21, 2017

Thousands gathered in several North Carolina cities in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington highlighting opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed policies.Marches and rallies are slated for Saturday in places like Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, Wilmington and Asheville. They've been generally organized by liberal-leaning women and representatives of groups promoting agendas around government health care, labor rights, gay rights and abortion rights.Scheduled Raleigh event speakers include leaders of the state NAACP, AFL-CIO and Lillian's List.The Women's March on Raleigh will occur the same day as two Raleigh events promoting the sanctity of life and opposition to abortion. North Carolina Right to Life holds its annual march Saturday afternoon, joined by participants in a separate youth event by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.The mission statement of the Women's March on Washington says event participants are "hurting and scared" as Donald Trump takes office - and they want a greater voice for women in political life.Organizers of Saturday's rally and march expect more than 200,000 people to come out - and that number could rival Trump's swearing-in ceremony Friday.The event follows a chaotic day in the nation's capital when protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a series of clashes with police.More than 200 people were arrested.