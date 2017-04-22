NEWS

Women's Empowerment 2017 takes over the Triangle

ABC11's Tisha Powell speaks at Radio One's Women's Empowerment 2017

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Saturday, the annual Radio One's Women's Empowerment 2017 event brought thousands of women together from all across the Triangle and beyond.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the day-long event again this year at PNC Arena.



The day kicked off with a VIP breakfast featuring some familiar faces, including ABC11 Anchor Tisha Powell.

2017's keynote speaker is Taraji P. Henson from the hit show Empire. She is also one of the lead actresses in the Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures.

She plays real-life trailblazer NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. She was one of several African-American women whose key contributions to the United States' space program went largely unheralded for decades.

Also at the event, ABc11's DeJuan Hoggard co-moderates a panel with Radio One's Melissa Wade.

You can also meet some of ABC11's anchors and reporters at our pop up studio.

