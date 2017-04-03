  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
West Virginia woman admits putting dead cats in refrigerator

CHARLESTON, West Virginia --
A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after police said several dead cats were found in her apartment's refrigerator.

WCHS-TV reports, 31-year-old Madeline Gourevitch of Charleston was fined $300 Monday.

A county magistrate suspended a six-month sentence, which will be dropped after a year if she completes 20 hours of community service and stays out of trouble.

According to a criminal complaint, police and animal officials found the cats in March.

Authorities said they died of starvation.

A landlord who was checking the property had noticed a smell coming from the kitchen.

Police said cat feces were scattered about the apartment.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
