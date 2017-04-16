NEWS

Young driver knocks down power pole in Durham

A young man is uninjured after he drove his car into a power pole. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A young driver is uninjured after police said he drove his car into a power pole and knocked it over Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened after 3 p.m. near LaSalle Street and Erwin Road in Durham.

Authorities said the young male veered off the right side of the road, hit the pole, and knocked it over.

Police are investigating what caused the accident to happen.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until the pole and power lines are removed from the street.

