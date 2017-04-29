NEWS

Police: 4-year-old girl critically injured after falling out Queens window

EMBED </>More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest from Woodhaven.

WOODHAVEN, Queens --
A 4-year-old girl fell out of a second-floor window of a home in Queens, police say.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday on 86-71 77th Street in Woodhaven.

Officials say the girl was playing with other children in a room when she fell out of the window on the left side of the home.

The girl fell about 20 feet and police say adults were home at the time.

Neighbors describe how the child's grandfather came out panicking.

"I overheard a gentleman outside, very distraught, and I came outside and saw him holding his granddaughter, apparently she had fallen out of a second-story window next door, and she was unresponsive when I saw her, and he was attempting to give her CPR," said Joseph Ray.

The girl was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, and her mother says that she is breathing on her own.

