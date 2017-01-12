New Year, new you! Giveaway

START HEALTHY AND STAY HEALTHY IN 2017 WITH ABC11 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

JANUARY 23rd- 27th- IT'S YOUR CHANCE TO WIN -

* A one year gym membership with Planet Fitness

* A $50 gift certificate to La Therapie Day Spa

* And your very own Fitbit

IT'S A WHOLE WEEK OF "NEW YEAR, NEW YOU" GIVEAWAY GIVEAWAYS**

One winner will be selected each day, January 23rd-27th. Enter every day between January 13th - January 27th. Then, tune in to ABC11 Eyewitness News at 4pm to find out if you're a winner.

One entry per day. Enter now!
