  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are searching for at least one suspect after two armed robberies during the holiday weekend.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Investigators in Chapel Hill are searching for at least one suspect after two armed robberies during the holiday weekend.

Despite similar descriptions of the suspect in each incident, a police source told ABC11 that detectives lack evidence that might suggest a "strong connection," and thus the possibility remains there are multiple suspects on the loose.

The first crime occurred about 7 p.m. Friday evening in the 400 block of West Rosemary Street. Officials said a "Hispanic male suspect," described as having a close-cropped beard and wearing a brown coat and blue jeans, asked the victim for a ride and then flashed a gun.

The suspect then forced the victim to drive him to an ATM and withdraw cash. The suspect then ran away. The victim was unharmed.

On Saturday, police responded to a second robbery call at the Kensington Trace Condominiums off Weaver Dairy Road.

Once again, the suspect was described as a young Hispanic male, this time with long hair, and wearing black shorts, black socks and black sandals.

According to the police report, the suspect and victim had agreed to meet at this location for a Craigslist transaction; upon meeting, the suspect displayed a pistol, stole the victim's wallet and then ran away.

If anyone has information, you may call either the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can also leave tips for Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers-chcunc.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberychapel hill newsChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?
Womack Army Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2018
Frigid weather means many schools on delay Tuesday
Before you lift a finger, make sure you join the right gym
Thieves strike neighboring Raleigh homes on holiday weekend
Durham family displaced after New Year's Day house fire
Trooper: 1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash
Officials investigating after Duplin County church catches fire
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes, catches fire in Wake County
Teen in custody after 4 found dead in Long Branch, NJ home
Roughly 1,400 cars destroyed during UK parking garage fire
Police: Overdosing driver hits Levittown home; fleeing dog killed
Fayetteville sees power outage during below freezing temperatures
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, Jan. 1, 2018
Womack Army Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2018
Hurricane Maria transplant finding new life in Durham
Before you lift a finger, make sure you join the right gym
More Video