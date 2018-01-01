No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --Investigators in Chapel Hill are searching for at least one suspect after two armed robberies during the holiday weekend.
Despite similar descriptions of the suspect in each incident, a police source told ABC11 that detectives lack evidence that might suggest a "strong connection," and thus the possibility remains there are multiple suspects on the loose.
The first crime occurred about 7 p.m. Friday evening in the 400 block of West Rosemary Street. Officials said a "Hispanic male suspect," described as having a close-cropped beard and wearing a brown coat and blue jeans, asked the victim for a ride and then flashed a gun.
The suspect then forced the victim to drive him to an ATM and withdraw cash. The suspect then ran away. The victim was unharmed.
On Saturday, police responded to a second robbery call at the Kensington Trace Condominiums off Weaver Dairy Road.
Once again, the suspect was described as a young Hispanic male, this time with long hair, and wearing black shorts, black socks and black sandals.
According to the police report, the suspect and victim had agreed to meet at this location for a Craigslist transaction; upon meeting, the suspect displayed a pistol, stole the victim's wallet and then ran away.
If anyone has information, you may call either the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.
Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can also leave tips for Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers-chcunc.org.