No major injuries reported after Wake County school bus overturns

Buffaloe Road in Wake County was closed following a multi-vehicle crash including a Wake County school bus.According to ABC11 crews on scene, Wendell Middle School bus #1196 overturned Monday just before 7:30 on Buffaloe Road west of I-540.School officials said there were no major injuries; however, they did not comment if any children were on the bus.ABC11 is working to learn the cause of the crash; the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.