No students injured in Garner High School bus crash

No students injured in Garner High School bus crash (WTVD)

GARNER (WTVD) --
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a Garner High School bus Friday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened before 7:30 a.m. on Raynor Road at Business US 70.

Officials have yet to release details surrounding the wreck; however, the said no one on the bus was injured.



ABC11 is working to learn the condition of the other driver.
