Crayons2Calculators helping teachers with school supplies

Crayon2Calculators' "Fill That Bus" campaign underway until August 19. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
As the start of the new traditional school year approaches many students and teachers are gearing up to go back into the classrooms. In many schools, teachers pay for supplies out of their own pockets because the supply funds are limited, and some parents and guardians are unable to provide the supplies needed.

Crayons2Calculators is a nonprofit that helps Durham County teachers with supplies for their classrooms. C2C's annual "Fill that Bus" supply drive is currently underway. On August 19, various Rotary Clubs will be gathering supplies from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sam's Club on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham. A second bus will be at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Renaissance Village near the Streets of Southpoint Mall collecting supplies between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on August 19.
Click here for more information

