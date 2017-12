North Carolina man charged in 9-month-old's death

A Jacksonville father has been charged with the death of his 9-month old daughter.SVU Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department began an investigation involving the death of a 9-month-old child on September 22 of this year.After a lengthy investigation in cooperation with the Onslow County District Attorney's Office, the child's father, TraQuan Curtis, 21, was charged with an open count of Murder, officials said in a press release.According to WCTI , Curtis was arrested Friday in Connecticut.Read more at WCTI