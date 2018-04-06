NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

North Carolina man dies when lawnmower rolls on top of him

(Credit: Shutterstock )

MONROE, N.C. --
A man has been killed when the riding lawnmower he was operating overturned in North Carolina.

Local media outlets report two men were using riding lawnmowers around 4 p.m. Thursday at the end of the grass airstrip at Midstate Aviation in Union County.

One of the mowers slid about 5 feet (1.5 meters) down an embankment and overturned, pinning the man.

The other man later noticed the overturned mower and called for help.

Seventy-five-year-old Charles Wayne Arant of Wingate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the death appears to have been an accident. No other details were immediately available.
