SHOOTING

North Carolina man sentenced for firing shotgun at mechanic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after prosecutors say he fired a shotgun because mechanics took too long to fix his car.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office said Friday 46-year-old Damon Massey was found guilty by a Superior Court jury of first-degree kidnapping in the October 2015 incident.

The district attorney's office said when Massey learned repairs to his car weren't finished, he pulled out the shotgun and fired "multiple warning shots." He held the mechanic at gunpoint and demanded work on his car be completed.

Prosecutors also said Massey had a tactical vest, a machete and a "large quantity" of ammunition.

The district attorney's office said someone called for help, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrived before Massey could leave.
