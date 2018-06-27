North Carolina police chase leaves pregnant woman dead

The North Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate after a pregnant woman died after a crash involving a chase by a trooper last weekend.The News & Record of Greensboro reported that a passenger in a car that did not stop died after the wreck Friday night.Eighteen-year-old Meranda Leigh Galindo of Eden was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, where she died from her injuries.A trooper had tried to stop a car for speeding but the driver refused to stop. The driver later crashed into a tree. The driver and another passenger were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.Sgt. Christopher Knox says charged are pending against the driver.