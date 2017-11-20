North Carolina Rate Bureau seeks to increase in homeowners insurance rates roughly 18.7 percent in 2018

The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a notice with the NC Department of Insurance asking for a statewide average increase in homeowners insurance rates of 18.7 percent for 2018, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Monday.The NC Rate Bureau represents homeowners insurance companies in the state in asking for this increase.This rate filing is the first homeowners insurance rate filing the Department of Insurance has received from the Rate Bureau asking for an increase in rates since 2014, officials noted.That filing resulted in the first homeowners insurance hearing in over 20 years with the Insurance Commissioner finally deciding on a "No Change" decision on behalf of policyholders.The last time a homeowners insurance rate increase request from the Rate Bureau resulted in higher rates for homeowners was in 2012. The Rate Bureau asked for a 17.7 percent increase, then after negotiation settled at an overall statewide average of 7 percent.