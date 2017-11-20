North Carolina Rate Bureau seeks to increase in homeowners insurance rates roughly 18.7 percent in 2018

A sold sign is posted outside a newly constructed luxury home in Wellesley, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a notice with the NC Department of Insurance asking for a statewide average increase in homeowners insurance rates of 18.7 percent for 2018, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Monday.

The NC Rate Bureau represents homeowners insurance companies in the state in asking for this increase.

This rate filing is the first homeowners insurance rate filing the Department of Insurance has received from the Rate Bureau asking for an increase in rates since 2014, officials noted.

That filing resulted in the first homeowners insurance hearing in over 20 years with the Insurance Commissioner finally deciding on a "No Change" decision on behalf of policyholders.

The last time a homeowners insurance rate increase request from the Rate Bureau resulted in higher rates for homeowners was in 2012. The Rate Bureau asked for a 17.7 percent increase, then after negotiation settled at an overall statewide average of 7 percent.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police ID body found outside Fayetteville home
NC districts told to check school buses after fires
Girl Scouts warn about forcing kids to hug relatives
Raleigh residents complain of mold, mildew issues
Duke remains No. 1 in AP poll after Champions Classic victory over Michigan State
Pickpockets strike at Cary grocery stores
Tests find no new tuberculosis cases at Durham high school
Ways to save before you shop
Show More
Raleigh BK manager robbed while making bank deposit
Person County deputy involved in crash
Della Reese, singer and actress, dies at age 86
Deputy: Suspect shot minutes after shooting, injuring man
Suspects in Henderson police shooting identified
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
More Photos