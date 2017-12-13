North Carolina teacher accused of having sex with student

Zachary Daugherty (Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

SWANSBORO, North Carolina --
Authorities have accused a North Carolina high school teacher of having a sexual relationship with one of his students.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Tuesday that 28-year-old is Zachary Daugherty charged with six counts of sex act with a student and three counts of indecent liberties with a student. Daugherty was arrested on Tuesday, and a spokesman for Onslow County Schools said Daugherty has been suspended.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office on Dec. 6 learned that a student had been in a sexual relationship with a teacher at Swansboro High School. An investigation showed that the relationship had covered the past four months.

Daugherty is in jail on a $45,000 secured bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex crimeNC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
Why driving with this light on could be dangerous
Driver critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-40
Death investigation underway in Fayetteville
What's wrong with Duke's defense?
COLD SNAP! Gusty breeze adding to the chill today!
Wake Co. mom arrested after toddler suffers skull fracture
Former Miss NC USA: 'Trump sexual misconduct claims are true'
Show More
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
Raleigh woman's car stolen while warming it up
Hostage phone scam widespread in the Triangle
Jones wins Alabama Senate race in seismic Democratic victory; Moore does not concede
Exclusive: Jessica Holmes explains her hopes for Wake County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos