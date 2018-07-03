North Carolina wreck spills animal carcasses on road

GASTONIA, N.C. --A wreck involving a truck carrying partially decomposed animal carcasses left a smelly mess on a North Carolina highway.
The Gaston Gazette reported the wreck happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday on U.S. 74 in Gastonia.
The newspaper reported an 18-wheeler from Valley Proteins Inc. in Gastonia collided with a stopped car and dumped part of its cargo on the highway.
Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the fire department worked to clean up the mess before a company that specializes in highway cleanup arrived to finish the work.
The driver of the car was not seriously hurt. Neither was the truck driver.