Nothing found after another threat against Nordstrom

Authorities are investigating another threat against the Nordstrom store at Streets at Southpoint. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police say nothing was found after a bomb threat was called into the Streets at Southpoint Mall Tuesday.

This comes after a string of threats last week at the same store.

Durham police and Durham County sheriff's deputies responded to the mall around 8:15 Tuesday morning for the most recent threat.

Police said the area was searched and nothing was located.

Several threats were called into the same store last Sunday and Monday, prompting employees to evacuate.


Employees and customers were able to enter the store at 10 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and DPD is asking anyone with information to call Inv. Moody at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29370 Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
