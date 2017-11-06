NYPD

2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges involving teen

EMBED </>More Videos

The NYPD announced Monday that police officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall resigned in person at police headquarters in Manhattan.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Two NYPD detectives who are facing rape charges for allegedly having sex with a teen in a police van have quit their jobs.

The NYPD announced Monday that police officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall resigned in person at police headquarters in Manhattan. They were both formerly assigned to Brooklyn South Narcotics Division.

Martins and Hall were indicted on 50 counts last Monday and were immediately suspended. They're facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree misconduct and related counts.

The 18-year-old woman told investigators two detectives forced her to commit sex acts on them in their police van during an arrest on Sept 15 for possession of marijuana and anti-anxiety drugs.

The victim's attorney has filed a notice of claim with the Comptroller's office, asking for $50 million in damages.

Martins was ordered held on $250,000 bail and Hall was ordered held on $150,000 bail. Both were ordered to return to court on January 18, 2018.

If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nypdofficer chargedNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NYPD
8 dead after NYC bike path incident; suspect ID'd
Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
NYPD: Man leaps through window after stealing comic book
Subway push suspect to victim: 'Maybe we'll die together'
More nypd
Top Stories
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
Wake Forest family challenges abuse charge against father
NC duo charged in abuse of 63-year-old disabled man
SC man upset by similar name with Texas suspect
UNC professor had 10 percent of skin removed after explosion
NC State police investigating referee incident at game
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl
Police: TX church gunman sent threatening texts to in-law
Show More
Simple steps to take right now to fix your credit score
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
More about the Texas church shooting victims
New changes to curbside collection in Cary
Fuquay-Varina police search for break-in suspects
More News
Top Video
UNC protesters: Campus police ran sting operation on us
Man linked to ISIS worked at Fayetteville convenience store
More Video