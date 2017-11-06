Two NYPD detectives who are facing rape charges for allegedly having sex with a teen in a police van have quit their jobs.The NYPD announced Monday that police officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall resigned in person at police headquarters in Manhattan. They were both formerly assigned to Brooklyn South Narcotics Division.Martins and Hall were indicted on 50 counts last Monday and were immediately suspended. They're facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree misconduct and related counts.The 18-year-old woman told investigators two detectives forced her to commit sex acts on them in their police van during an arrest on Sept 15 for possession of marijuana and anti-anxiety drugs.The victim's attorney has filed a notice of claim with the Comptroller's office, asking for $50 million in damages.Martins was ordered held on $250,000 bail and Hall was ordered held on $150,000 bail. Both were ordered to return to court on January 18, 2018.If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.