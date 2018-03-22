An off-duty Raleigh police officer has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol said Meredith Sherian, 42, was pulled over around 2 a.m. Saturday on Cleveland Road, in Johnston County, for speeding.During the traffic stop, Sherian was given a field sobriety test after the trooper suspected that she was driving while impaired.She was arrested and taken to the Johnson County courthouse where authorities said she refused to take a breathalyzer.After her refusal, the trooper filed a warrant for a blood test, which was sent off for testing.Sherian was charged with driving while under the influence and speeding - 55 in a 44 mph zone.She was released on a $1,500 bond pending an April 25 court date.Police said she's been with the department since 2005.