Officer hit, injured while directing traffic at Durham Academy

A Durham police officer is injured after being struck by an SUV while directing traffic at Durham Academy Monday morning.The officer, Lt. J.A. Friedrick, was directing traffic at 8:15 a.m. on Academy Road when he was hit by a 2017 Land Rover by Kelly Moore of Durham.According to investigators, Moore was making a left turn from the right turn lane when she struck Friedrick, who had his back turned to her.The collision knocked Lt. Friedrick to the ground.Moore told investigators she was blinded by the sun and did not see him. Moore had her left turn signal on when the crash happened.Lt. Friedrick was in the center lane and wearing his traffic vest when the collision occurred.He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.Moore was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid colliding with a pedestrian.