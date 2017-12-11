Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC blast

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that a man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off on a New York City subway platform.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Details were still developing.

The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries. Another person on the platform sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

LATEST:
* Possible pipe bomb detonated at Port Authority in New York City
*One person in custody
*Some injuries
*Police believe situation contained

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

The incident happened in an MTA passageway at the terminal at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.


Streets are being closed in the vicinity. The Port Authority says the bus terminal is temporarily closed.

The NYPD is on high alert searching for any related activity at the Port Authority and on the subway system. None have been reported so far.

Authorities confirm the bomb squad is searching for a second possible device, which is normal procedure after an explosion.

The A, C and E lines have been evacuated.

There are also the following subway disruptions:

The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene.

The White House says President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.

