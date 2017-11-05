May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

This is heartbreaking. Please join us in praying for all involved. https://t.co/vRSTjA9oTK — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 5, 2017

A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing multiple people and wounding others before being "taken down," authorities said.Authorities said a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and began shooting, killing multiple people and wounding others. Wilson County Sheriff's Office confirms that the shooter had been "taken down," but it's not known how the shooter died.Authorities haven't said how many were killed or wounded, but a Wilson County commissioner said that emergency officials told him more than 20 people were slain and more than 20 others were wounded.Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people, 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.This is the deadliest mass killing at a house of worship in modern US history and the deadliest mass shooting in Texas.President Trump and Texas officials expressed shock on Twitter this afternoon, offering prayers in the aftermath of the deadly shooting.