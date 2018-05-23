Officials offer $10K reward for information on 2016 Clayton murder

Garrett Bridges (Credit: Clayton police)

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Town and state officials are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the 2016 murder of a Clayton man.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 24-year-old Garrett Howard Bridges was shot and killed after two suspects entered his home on Herndon Court.

Man shot to death in Clayton
Officers found a man shot to death on Herndon Court in Clayton early Saturday morning.


Police believe Bridges knew the suspects; however, they do not have any information on the possible leads.

On May 18, Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Bridges' murderer(s).

His incentive is being paired with $5,000 from Clayton police.

Officers are continuing to investigate with the State Bureau of Investigation.

Those with information are asked to call Clayton police at (919) 553-4611, the NC State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500, or detective J.P. Linder at (919) 553-0158.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwake county newsfatal shootingman killedClayton
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested for DWI while on 4-wheeler in Garner parking lot
Suspect arrested in chase that killed state trooper in Yadkin County
SC pawn shop trolls Dick's Sporting Good with AR-15 sign
Linden man celebrates lotto win after begrudgingly playing for wife
Startling details raise questions about Durham developer's death
Some Ford Explorer owners say SUV is making them sick
2 toddler boys killed in separate gun accidents in Virginia
Man with stage 4 cancer detained after cruise docks in Florida, family says
Show More
Judge orders man, 30, to move out of parents' home
Lost dog's incredible 2,000-mile journey home
Player who nearly died reunites with first responders in Raleigh
Seatbelts recommended on all new large school buses
Author Philip Roth dies at age 85
More News