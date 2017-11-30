A Texas high school teacher has been charged after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a male student.According to court documents, 23-year-old Michelle Schiffer engaged in sexual intercourse with the student in July. Court documents also state that an anonymous student reported the alleged incident to school officials, who then contacted law enforcement.The tipster also told authorities that the victim -- who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged offenses -- admitted to having a sexual relationship with Schiffer.Schiffer admitted to having a sexual relationship with the student and smoking marijuana in her vehicle, according to documents.She has been charged with improper relationship with a student and sex assault of a child aged 14-17.Schifer is being held on $30,000 bond.