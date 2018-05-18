  • LIVE VIDEO Deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School

Ohio man pulls 6-foot shark from Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, NC --
An Ohio man who was fishing in the surf at the Outer Banks ended up pulling out a six-foot shark.


Troy Rachel of Toledo caught it Monday in Avon, north of Hatteras Island and used a cut mullet as bait.

They identified the shark as a hammerhead.


According to North Carolina's Coastwatch website, hammerheads have been affected by overfishing off of the Carolinas.

Rachel eventually released the shark.
