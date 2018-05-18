Ohio man pulls 6-foot shark from Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, NC --An Ohio man who was fishing in the surf at the Outer Banks ended up pulling out a six-foot shark.
Troy Rachel of Toledo caught it Monday in Avon, north of Hatteras Island and used a cut mullet as bait.
They identified the shark as a hammerhead.
Check out Troy Rachel from Toledo, OH and his 6-foot hammerhead caught and released on cut mullet purchased from Frank & Fran's Fisherman's Friend in Avon. Caught on Monday in the surf off Hatteras Island. pic.twitter.com/nH0FzYchEv— Sam Walker OBX🎙📻📰 (@SamWalkerOBX) May 15, 2018
According to North Carolina's Coastwatch website, hammerheads have been affected by overfishing off of the Carolinas.
Rachel eventually released the shark.