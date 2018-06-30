IDENTITY THEFT

Oldest man in US becomes identity theft victim

AUSTIN, Texas --
Someone obtained the personal information of a Texas resident who's believed to be the oldest man in the U.S. and used it to drain his bank account.

The family of Richard Overton says Social Security and banking account numbers for the 112-year-old Austin man were used to make seven withdrawals over the past several months.

Cousin Volma Overton declined to say how much was stolen but said it was a "significant amount of money." He says the money was used to purchase savings bonds. A police report was filed Friday.

The money was separate from a 2015 online campaign that raised more than $300,000 for Richard Overton, the nation's oldest World War II veteran who was at Pearl Harbor just after the Japanese attack.

The fundraiser provided around-the-clock, in-home care for Overton.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
oldest manidentity theftTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
IDENTITY THEFT
How to get your personal info out of online searches
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
Images released of Cary pickpocket suspects
State AG issues debit-card warning ahead of Black Friday
More identity theft
Top Stories
Police investigating after car crashes into Fayetteville antique store
20-year-old man arrested in connection with Sanford Latin Dance Studio shooting
Passengers allowed back into Terminal 1 after small fire at RDU restaurant
Polk Correctional Institution inmate dies after setting cell on fire
Car crashes into telephone pole overnight in Durham
22-year-old dead after car crashes into tree during police chase
Johnston County deputies investigating overnight house fire
East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday
Show More
Heat advisory in effect for Saturday
Crews rescue deaf puppy stuck in hole for 30 hours in Ala.
Wife of UNC REX doctor killed in crash: 'He never would drive that fast on purpose'
Garner man charged in series of break-ins, most at Cary animal hospitals
MD shooting latest: Suspect had bitter history with newspaper
More News