Apex man arrested for murder after woman overdoses

On Wednesday, an Apex man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of a Durham woman.

According to police, 27-year-old Kane Conrad Graves was arrested after 24-year-old Margaret Jones was found dead in her apartment on 9th Street on Aug. 13.

The autopsy report shows that Jones died from a heroin overdose.

Investigators took out indictments against Graves after receiving the final findings from the medical examiner's office.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Eastern District Violent Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Graves at the Wake County Courthouse and transported him to the Durham County Jail under a $600,000 bond.

Graves is also charged with delivering heroin.
