One dead, three hurt in shooting at Fayetteville nightclub

One dead and three others were hurt in a shooting at Diamond Club. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Fayetteville nightclub that killed one man and injured three others on Saturday.

It happened at a nightclub called Diamondz Gentlemen's Club located on Bragg Boulevard.

Sources said that a man was thrown out of the club and started shooting.

Four people were injured and the owner was shot in the head, according to people at the scene.

Authorities said that one person later died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for updates.
