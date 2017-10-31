One killed in crash along Morganton Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says one driver was killed and another hurt in a crash along Morganton Road near St. Mary's Parkway.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the second driver is in fair condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Morganton Road is closed between McPherson Church Road and Cliffdale Road. Motorists are encouraged to use McPherson Church Road and Cliffdale Road to get to areas affected by the crash until the roadway can be reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

